What it means to be under a federal quarantine

This illustration from the CDC shows the microscopic structure of coronaviruses.

 Alissa Eckert/Dan Higgins/CDC

The test results for the fifth patient being tested for coronavirus in Michigan came back negative, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The results for the Oakland County resident came back negative from the Center for Disease Control on Sunday, Feb. 9.

MDHHS said it does not have any other patients under investigation.

Four other patients were tested for the virus in Michigan, three in Washtenaw County and one in Macomb County.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.