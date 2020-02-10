The test results for the fifth patient being tested for coronavirus in Michigan came back negative, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
The results for the Oakland County resident came back negative from the Center for Disease Control on Sunday, Feb. 9.
MDHHS said it does not have any other patients under investigation.
Four other patients were tested for the virus in Michigan, three in Washtenaw County and one in Macomb County.
