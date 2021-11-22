All the fixings that many look forward to for Thanksgiving could end up costing a pretty penny compared to years past.
“For a family of 10, if you buy it all at the store and you prepare it yourself, over the last 10 years has averaged $49.25,” said Tim Nash, an economics professor at Northwood University.
This year that number has jumped to about $53.94.
“This is just another way to measure whether inflation is hitting the community,” Nash said.
Nationwide, inflation is up 6.2 percent compared to October of last year. Here in Michigan, 6.5 percent according to Nash.
In order to combat the increase, Nash suggests choosing your holiday dishes wisely.
“Most of the things you can substitute to try to bring the price down a little bit,” Nash said.
But it’s not just food prices that are skyrocketing during the holiday.
“Gasoline is up 61 percent,” Nash said. “The cost of a hotel over the same period is up 15 percent. The cost of an airline ticket is up about 10 percent.”
Although the cost of Thanksgiving will be a bit more this year, the meaning remains the same.
“One of the most important things about Thanksgiving is to be thankful,” Nash said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says turkey is selling for about 20 percent higher this year. Pork is up only about 14 percent.
