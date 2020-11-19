As Genesee County certifies its election results, John Gleason, the county clerk, is addressing claims of fraud and irregularities.
"That's a hoax, that's a witch hunt on well-meaning and very honest individuals," Gleason said.
It's yet another effort to denounce election fraud claims statewide.
Gleason is reassuring residents that they can trust election results and dismiss the President's unproven claims.
“It is absolutely hurtful to a democratic process when the leader of a nation screams out fraud,” he said. “Because when he says fraud, he's talking about the people that literally administer and man the polling precincts."
People like Cathy Funk, the Flint Township Clerk.
"I am confident in the integrity of our election, as I am confident across Genesee County," Funk said.
“These people that are doing what Cathy Funk and what the local clerks are doing,” Gleason said. “They need to be commended. When you look at how they handled this turnout."
Gleason says the claims of fraud have an explanation.
"President Trump is claiming fraud, illegal votes, and other concerns because of the outcome," he said.
Just this morning, the Trump Campaign dropped the federal lawsuit in michigan aimed at Wayne County.
Next the Genessee County certification of the election will go before the state board of canvassers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.