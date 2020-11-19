US-VOTE

In this file photo, election workers extract mail-in ballots from their envelopes and examine the ballot for irregularities at the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorders' mail-in ballot processing center in Pomona, Calif. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

As Genesee County certifies its election results, John Gleason, the county clerk, is addressing claims of fraud and irregularities.

"That's a hoax, that's a witch hunt on well-meaning and very honest individuals," Gleason said.

It's yet another effort to denounce election fraud claims statewide.

Gleason is reassuring residents that they can trust election results and dismiss the President's unproven claims.

“It is absolutely hurtful to a democratic process when the leader of a nation screams out fraud,” he said. “Because when he says fraud, he's talking about the people that literally administer and man the polling precincts."

People like Cathy Funk, the Flint Township Clerk.

"I am confident in the integrity of our election, as I am confident across Genesee County," Funk said.

“These people that are doing what Cathy Funk and what the local clerks are doing,” Gleason said. “They need to be commended. When you look at how they handled this turnout."

Gleason says the claims of fraud have an explanation.

"President Trump is claiming fraud, illegal votes, and other concerns because of the outcome," he said.

Just this morning, the Trump Campaign dropped the federal lawsuit in michigan aimed at Wayne County.

Next the Genessee County certification of the election will go before the state board of canvassers.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

