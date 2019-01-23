The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW) launched a “Funds for Feds on Furlough” CrowdRise campaign to help keep workers safe and warm during the cold spell.
With weeks of dangerous temperatures ahead, THAW is asking for help to raise funds for Michigan’s federal employees to help keep their gas, electricity and water on during the ‘payless paydays’ of the partial government shutdown.
“Federal employees have dedicated their lives to jobs that improve our lives, and our country in ways we often take for granted,” said Saunteel Jenkins, CEO of THAW. “Many of these everyday heroes are still showing up for work every day despite facing payless paydays. We want to help ensure that their utilities are not shut off as they make difficult budgeting decisions about where any savings they may have will be deployed.”
THAW has launched a CrowdRise campaign because most federal workers will not quality for traditional assistance programs with strict income guidelines.
To qualify for assistance from the “Funds for Feds on Furlough” program, federal employees will need identification, proof that they are a federal employee on furlough and a past due utility bill.
For more information, call 1-800-866-THAW (4249) or go to thawfund.org.
“We don’t know how long this shutdown will last, but we know federal workers are our friends, family and neighbors,” added Jenkins. "THAW has been serving the community for more than 30 years. This is just a natural extension for our neighbors helping neighbors in need.”
To donate to “Funds for Feds on Furlough”, visit www.crowdrise.com/fundsforfeds.
