The bandshell at Bay City’s Wenonah Park is under construction.
According to Mike Bacigalupo, downtown management board chairperson, the bandshell is being renovated and should be completed by June 1, 2020.
Bacigalupo said the construction will be done in time for the summer concert series.
The construction costs $1.3 million dollars. It is covered by grants, donations, and foundation funding. Bacigalupo said no public funds were used.
Serenus Johnson is doing the demolition and renovation.
Bacigalupo said the new bandshell will be an up-to-date facility for national acts to enjoy.
