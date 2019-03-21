On someone' s wedding day, the celebration is complete with something sweet. Bakeries have been rolling out white, beautiful cakes for decades.
But now they are making something a little more bitter. They're called divorce cakes, and they are growing in popularity. It's a celebration of what happens after the marriage is over.
"There's a lot of blood," said Jason Lesh of Mary's Creative Cakery in Saginaw County. "There's a lot of heads rolling.”
Lesh said the requests they get for divorce cakes are usually not very tame. However, many tend to be very funny.
"Seeing the blood dripping down the cake, the old ball and chain that's broken," said Lesh. "It's a lot of unhappy things.”
At Mary's they do a lot of wedding and birthday cakes. But every now and then, someone wants a divorce cake. Some serve the cake at divorce parties. Others buy a cake simply to smash, as a symbolic turning of a new chapter.
"Maybe at that point in their life, it's a step," said Lesh. "It's a new beginning, a celebration. And any reason for a cake."
Lesh says the process to order a divorce cake is the same as any other style. He suggests searching Google or Pinterest for a design and talking it over with the bakery. The end result tends to be fun, unique, and tasty. However, he said the number one requested flavor for a divorce cake is red velvet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.