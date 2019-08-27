The fight for the Caro Center went to Lansing on Tuesday.
Several gathered at the steps of the Capitol Building Tuesday morning.
Organizers of the rally called on the state to continue construction of a brand-new psychiatric center in Caro.
It would feature 200 beds and replace the aging Mid-Michigan facility.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer halted the work in March, opting to renovate the current building instead.
