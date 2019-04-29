For many people the buzzing of a tattoo gun is intoxicating. Some say getting a tattoo is addicting, and what you get tattooed can be deeply personal.
"The creative things we come up with," said Chris Walderzak, who has tattoos. "All my ideas go from my head, to paper, and to my skin."
Lately tattoo shop owners say they've seen a shift in the demographic of people coming to get tattoos. Jason Clayton owns Old Town Tattoo in Saginaw. He said it's definitely an older group seeking ink than in years past.
"My demographic when I first started was 18-to-25," said Clayton, "Now, 20-years later, it's 35 to maybe 60."
He says times have changed, and judgment has shifted. He even sees some people in their 70s or 80s stop in. They sometimes get matching tattoos with their grandkids.
"It went from one tattoo, to both sleeves, and my chest," said Walderzak, "It turns into an addiction."
Walderzak left his job in his 40s to start his own business. He was always worried about tattoos interfering with his career. Now, times have changed. He got his first tattoo at age 46.
"From a boss’s perspective, I don't mind where you see tattoos on people," said Walderzak, "It doesn't bother me. It's a way to express yourself. It's more accepted in society now."
That's not the only reason Clayton says he thinks older people are getting tattoos for the first time. People are also able to afford the larger pieces they may have wanted in their youth. More time is spent choosing the tattoo.
"They get memorials for their family or animals that have passed away," said Clayton. He said tattoos in memory of someone are the most common tattoos older clients ask about.
Clayton is also glad to see the shift in perspective about tattoos.
"Closed-mindedness has gone away," said Clayton. "You'll always be judged for something. But people thoroughly enjoy carrying their art with them. I think we're at that point where people don't mind what other people think."
