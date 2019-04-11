After sharing a fire department for years, the City of Grand Blanc will have its own.
Grand Blanc and Grand Blanc Township have shared one fire department for 80 years.
On April 10, the City Council of Grand Blanc voted to create their own fire department after the township voted to end their joint agreement in Jan. of 2019.
Township representatives told TV5 that the decision was made because they were paying more than the city to run the department and they couldn’t afford to continue.
“We were offered to join with the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department and we will continue service with them for the 90 days, but we did look at a variety of options and City Council voted to move forward with that,” City Manager of Grand Blanc, Wendy Jean-Buhrer said.
Jean-Buhrer said that on July 24th the services of the Grand Blanc Township’s Fire Department will no longer be in effect. She said the city’s new fire department will be up and running the next day and will be funded on the current operating budget which comes from residents voting for fire protection.
“And we also have a half-million contribution that the city had always been contributing straight to the fire department, so those two will go toward funding the new department,” Jean-Buhrer said.
Jean-Buhrer said they’ve already hired a full-time fire chief and plan to look for an assistant in the coming months. The city also plans to recruit new firefighters for their department as well.
“To begin we’ll need five already trained officers and then we’ll want to work up to twenty,” Jean-Buhrer said.
