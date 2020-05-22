The City of Midland released several options for residents who are in the process of removing flood debris from their property.
Residents have the option of taking debris to the landfill or setting it outside their homes for bulk pickup.
City officials said beginning Saturday, May 23 through Monday, May 25, the Midland Sanitary Landfill will be open to residential customers from 8:00 a.m. until 6 p.m. The landfill will be open to dispose of trash, flood debris, and yard waste.
Officials said the landfill will then resume its regular operating hours, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Customers accessing the landfill will be required to show proof of Midland County residency. Debris generated outside of Midland County will not be accepted.
According to officials, landfill employees will be following current COVID-19 social distancing measures for the safety of all customers. The City asks landfill customers to please respect the safety of employees and other landfill patrons by practicing social distancing at the facility.
Officials are expecting a high volume of customers and wait times may be significant. They are asking customers to please be patient as services resume.
City of Midland residents can set flood debris and brush at the curb for collection.
Crews will be working through Memorial Day weekend to provide collection to all areas of the city. Any debris at the curb should be considered contaminated with floodwaters and a potential hazard.
Officials said the Village of Sanford will have dumpsters available downtown and volunteers available to assist with the removal of items from residents’ vehicles. Curbside collection of flood debris will also be provided for village residents.
Officials are asking residents to take proper safety precautions when handling flood debris. Residents should wear gloves and wash their hands after touching items. All items damaged by floodwaters should be treated as contaminated.
Debris at the curb for collection should not be scavenged.
According to officials, scavenging during a declared City emergency is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 and up to 90-days in jail.
Midland County Emergency Management is now taking damage reports for the recent flooding in Midland County. If you are a homeowner, business, or non-profit organization that has sustained any damage or loss as a result of the flood, click here.
