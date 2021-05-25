The city of Saginaw announced its disconnection policy for water shutoffs will resume on June 15.
In March 2020, the city suspended the policy due to the pandemic. The fiscal services staff is currently reaching out to customers who are behind in their payments. Any account that shows no recent payment activity or an approved payment arrangement is in jeopardy of disconnection.
“This is an issue where there are no easy answers,” said Lori Brown, Finance Director. “We want to make sure our citizens are aware of the June 15 date for water shutoffs. Financial assistance is available, and we will do all we can to work with our customers through this process.”
Payments can be made online, by phone, or at a payment drop box located at the back of City Hall.
Customers who are having trouble paying their bills and need financial assistance can contact the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for emergency relief at 989-758-1100.
