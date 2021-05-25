Consumers will be able to enjoy alcoholic beverages in a new multi-block area in downtown Midland starting May 26.
Patrons will be able to consume alcohol in these areas from 10 a.m. until midnight daily. Beverages will only be able to be purchased from approved businesses. The area will extend from Gordon Street to Rodd Street and Main Street to Larkin Street.
Businesses like Diamond Jim’s, Grape Beginnings Winery, Gratzi, The H Hotel, Molasses Smokehouse + Bar, Pizza Sam’s and WhichCraft Taproom will have marked outdoor areas so guests will know where they can sit.
“Downtown Midland is excited to offer The Commons feature,” Midland Community Affairs Director Selina Tisdale said. “We look forward to our visitors strolling the designated area, enjoying an adult beverage and the many entertainment features planned this summer.”
For more details about The Commons, including an area map and a schedule of upcoming downtown events, click here.
