The Detroit Lions fire coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn Posted 3 hrs ago Posted 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have fired coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn. This is a breaking news story, we will update it as we learn more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Detroit Lions Matt Patricia Bob Quinn Journalism Detroit Coach News Story Ap Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesWoman dies in ATV crash in Saginaw CountyCovenant has highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in MichiganBay County Health Department issues emergency order to prevent spread of COVID-19Man dies after being pulled from burning homeOfficers rescue woman being held against her willWoman last seen on Nov. 4 has been foundDorothy Zehnder preparing to celebrate 99th birthdayRestaurant issued cease, desist order for violating pandemic orderThree-year-old in critical condition after finding gunWhitmer nominated for Time's Person of the Year Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.