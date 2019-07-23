Deputies in Isabella County were able to rescue a Bald Eagle.
On Saturday, Deputies Chritz and Graham responded to a call that an American bald Eagle had been injured.
Deputies found the bird near Rosebush and Chippewa roads in Isabella County and captured it.
Members of the Wildlife Recovery Association helped deputies and believe the bird will be able to be rehabilitated and released back into the wild.
In a Facebook post, deputies said “These birds are pretty amazing, and we are glad that this one will be able to soar again soon.”
