A local organization is continuing its work to beautiful Old Town Saginaw.
The Great Mural Project unveiled its second mural Sunday night, July 14.
Local artist Sydney Ververka lent her art skills, along with talented painters, to help create the artwork.
The new mural is on the north side of Fralia’s restaurant on Hancock Street.
