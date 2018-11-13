Imagine waking up day-after-day with excruciating pain, even struggling to stand or walk.
Well, that's a reality for many people who need hip replacement surgery, and there's a growing trend of younger patients opting out of the pain, and going under the knife.
“My cartilage was wearing to nothing, it was bone-on-bone and very excruciating pain,” said Sam Alaniz, a patient.
Alaniz says he was struggling with unbearable pain every day. He explains he couldn’t walk, work, or even sleep because his hip pain was so excruciating.
“I was starting to lose sleep every night, it started to affect my life and just became really bothersome every day,” said Alaniz.
Alaniz says it got so bad he needed medical attention, but when doctors told him he needed a total hip replacement, he says it was a complete shock for someone his age.
“At 49 I didn’t think that nothing like that would have to happen,” explained Alaniz. “I waited as long as I could and it just had to be done.”
When many people think of hip replacement surgery, they think of older patients, around 70-years-old. But a growing trend is showing younger patients choosing to receive a full hip replacement instead of living with the pain.
But why now? Well there can be several factors like genetics, extreme obesity, heavy wear and tear on your body from a physical job, or simply someone who's had an accident causing a hip fracture.
“Traditionally, 20-years-ago we liked to reserve hip replacements for older folks in their 70s ideally, and although that’s still a large portion of our population we’re starting to see younger and younger patients who need a hip replacement,” Doctor Seann Wilson explains.
Doctor Wilson is an Orthopedic Surgeon at McLaren Hospital in Flint. She said some of those younger patients may need a second hip operation years later if the implant wears out, or there's another problem. She credits surgical innovation for making much of this possible.
“I think as our technologies have improved in putting in hip replacements and our abilities with 3-D printing and custom implants to be able to re-do those hip replacements in 10, 15, hopefully closer to 20-years; as that becomes an option, doing the hip replacement makes sense,” Doctor Wilson explained.
Even though patients tend to need another hip surgery in the future, Alaniz said he would still make the same decision. He said his road to recovery is not over, but he's already feeling the benefits.
"I feel about 80-85 percent, a lot better than I did just seven months ago," says Alaniz.
Doctors said if you're experiencing pain, a non-operative solution is always the first choice. But if you're thinking about a potential surgery for your joint-pain, or know someone who may be, they suggest taking a joint-pain assessment test.
