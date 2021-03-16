The history behind Bay City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade

From the 50s, past the 80s, to today, the Bay City St. Patrick’s Day parade is an institution.
“It really gives us a chance to show off some of Bay City’s finest,” said Mark Sprygada, 2019 parade marshal. “Bay City’s finest is not just Irish. Bay City’s finest is all these volunteers.”
The first parade Sprygada recalls is from the mid-1960s.
“I have always been enthralled by the bagpipers so while we stayed inside a portion of the time, I made sure we were out on the street particularly to hear the bagpipers,” Sprygada said.
All that pomp and circumstance led Sprygada to become the parade photographer.
“Walking down the parade, seeing all the people, seeing the children’s face light up is the best,” Sprygada said.
The first parade was in 1955 and about 10,000 people showed up. But 2012 had some of the highest turnout, according to parade treasurer Jan Rau. At least 80,000 spectators showed up.
“It’s a harbinger of spring, the beginning of spring,” Rau said. “It’s one of, God willing, it’s one of the first nicer days of the year. You want to get outside.”
That first parade cost $650 to put on and was only 30 minutes in length. The most recent parade cost nearly $20,000 and was two hours long.
“There wasn’t the social media and all of the entertainment options that we have today,” Rau said. “So a parade in those years was a very big deal.”
It still is, and in 1998 -- Rau added parade marshal to her resume.
“You really don’t walk down Center Avenue,” Rau said. “You float down Center Avenue. It is just such an amazing thing.”
The last in-person celebration was in 2018. That year, Sprygada topped his parade experience as marshal as well.
“And as you get close to downtown, there is that sense of awe that comes as the crowd grows and the volume increases and then you start to heard the loudspeakers and that is just the best,” Sprygada said.
