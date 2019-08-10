Jeffrey Epstein

This July 27, 2006, file photo, provided by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Epstein. Jury selection is getting started in Florida in a long-running lawsuit involving Epstein, a wealthy, well-connected financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls. An attorney who represented some victims claims financier Epstein used his own lawsuit to maliciously target the lawyer and damage his reputation. Attorney Bradley Edwards seeks unspecified damages from Epstein in the case beginning Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (Palm Beach Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

 Associated Press

Jeffrey Epstein was spotted by defense lawyers meeting with one of his attorneys just hours before he was found dead.

Attorney Patrick Joyce said he was visiting a client at the Metropolitan Correctional Center Friday evening when he saw Epstein in one of the rooms where inmates meet alone with their lawyer.

He says he looked the same as any other night. Joyce says Epstein was in a room meeting with a lawyer almost every night in the last week.

Joyce says he tried to return to the MCC to meet a client early Saturday morning but was told the facility was "totally locked down."

Authorities say Epstein was found dead of an apparent suicide Saturday morning. He had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

