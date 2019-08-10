Jeffrey Epstein was spotted by defense lawyers meeting with one of his attorneys just hours before he was found dead.
Attorney Patrick Joyce said he was visiting a client at the Metropolitan Correctional Center Friday evening when he saw Epstein in one of the rooms where inmates meet alone with their lawyer.
He says he looked the same as any other night. Joyce says Epstein was in a room meeting with a lawyer almost every night in the last week.
Joyce says he tried to return to the MCC to meet a client early Saturday morning but was told the facility was "totally locked down."
Authorities say Epstein was found dead of an apparent suicide Saturday morning. He had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges.
