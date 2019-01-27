Here we go, our first major winter storm of the season. Seems like we're making up for lost time across Mid-Michigan.
All of Mid-Michigan is under a Winter Storm Warning. The duration of the expiration times vary from each county but the overall time frame looks to set up from Monday at 1:00 am until 12:00 am Tuesday. Here's a graphic for the visual aspect.
The leading edge of the snow looks to move into Mid-Michigan right around 4-5 am. The first hour or two we look to experience light to moderate snow. Areas along US 127 look to experience the snow first as the system moves in from the west.
Snow intensity quickly picks up into the mid and late morning hours. Widespread snow will overtake all of Mid-Michigan. Any roads that haven't been treated beforehand with become slick and snow covered very quickly.
Snow rates will be very high during this time as we look to see upwards of 1"-2" per hour is some of the heavier bands. With temperatures staying cold in the teens and 20s, salt will be less effective on the roads. Travel will be difficult and dangerous. Be prepared if you do have to venture out. Better to stay in if possible.
Snow continues into the afternoon and evening hours. It looks like the heaviest of the snow will have already fallen; nonetheless, areas of light to moderate snow will still be possible into the late evening. The system looks to finally moves towards the east overnight into Tuesday morning. Areas along the east side of the state will look to experience the last of the snow.
Totals will be fairly high across the entire region. Right now, along the I-69 corridor we look to see just a hair less in the totals due to the current track of the system. A healthy 6-9 inches in areas like Owosso, Flint, and Lapeer.
Areas farther north from the Thumb to the Tri-Cities and looking north and west look to experience some more heavy bands due to the track. 7"-11" with localized areas reaching 12" will all be possible.
Winds will also be breezy throughout the duration of this storm. East southeast winds will stay sustained around 10-20 mph with gusts 20+ mph. This will promote blowing and drifting snow causing some white out conditions.
The time to prepare is now. If you have any errands to run, try to get them done today because conditions will be going down hill quickly on Monday.
