Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire arrested on charges that he ran a sex trafficking ring, apparently killed himself in jail Saturday.
The FBI, the Department of Justice and the New York City Medical Examiner's office are all investigating his death.
Epstein was found unresponsive at New York City's Metropolitan Correctional Center, and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Epstein's apparent suicide by hanging comes as the wealthy and well-connected financier awaited trial on charges including federal sex-trafficking and sexually abusing dozens of under-age girls.
The 66-year-old, who led a life of luxury with mansions and a jet plane, was denied bail in July after pleading not guilty in Federal Court. At the time, one of his accusers urged others to come forward.
"This is no surprise that Epstein was also sexually abusing girls in NY, he did it everywhere. As long as the victims speak up he isn't going to get away this time."
Epstein's reported failed suicide attempt in this same facility last month is raising lots of questions about how this happened and the suicide watch policy.
In a statement, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said he was "appalled" by the news, and that the inspector general will investigation in addition to the FBI.
"I can tell you that on behalf of the victims I've represented there's a certain amount of shock and disbelief that the federal authorities could allow something like this to occur under their watch."
One of Epstein's accusers, angry he won't face justice, said in a statement, "we will have to live with the scars of his actions for the rest of our lives.
