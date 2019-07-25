A White House spokesman says the Trump administration will move forward with a single national standard for automotive fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions.
Spokesman Judd Deere says the federal government, and not a single state, should set the standard.
The statement comes after four automakers announced a deal with California on increases in gas mileage requirements from 2022 to 2026. BMW, Ford, Honda and Volkswagen signed on to a plan to increase fuel economy 3.7% per year. At least a dozen other states follow California's rules.
The Trump administration has proposed freezing the standards at 2021 levels, although it has yet to propose a final regulation. It says freezing the standards will stop auto prices from rising due to the cost of new fuel-saving technology. That will make newer cars more affordable so people can take advantage of safety technology.
Experts dispute the government's theory that freezing the standards will make roads safer.
