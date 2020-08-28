A popular downtown Flint bar will be closing its doors next year.
Rodney Ott, owner of The Loft, announced on Facebook Friday that 2021 will be the last year the bar is in business.
Ott hinted at a new business, saying "I may move the entire Loft staff including djs to a new adventure."
He said, "Flint has been my Flint for the last two decades! It's been epic!"
