The Mackinac Bridge is currently under a high wind warning.
According to the bridge authority, the bridge is currently experiencing winds of sufficient force in the Straits area.
The warning is issued to all motorists preparing to cross the Mackinac Bridge.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring wind speeds at various points along the structure, according to their website. Additional steps will be implemented if conditions change.
If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, please tune in to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.
