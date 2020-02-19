A warning has been issued for all drivers traveling across the Mackinac Bridge.
According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, the bridge is currently experiencing winds of sufficient force in the Straits area.
The bridge authority said they are monitoring wind speeds at various points along the structure.
The bridge deck is slippery and there is construction northbound with a lane closure. The bridge authority is asking that everyone drive with care.
If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, please tune to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.
