The Meeting Place in Fenton can resume selling alcoholic beverages following COVID-19 epidemic order violations.
A state administrative law judge lifted the suspension on Dec. 7.
The restaurant allowed dine-in customers multiple times in November after a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order required all eateries to close their dining rooms.
The Meeting Place liquor license was suspended by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission soon after.
Due to the nature of the violations, the penalty was three consecutive fines of $600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.