The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Warning for the Tittabawassee River in Midland County due to rising water levels.
As of 10:45 a.m. on March 15, the Tittabawassee River level was at 21.11 feet and rising.
The following roads are closed due to standing water:
- Tittabawassee River Road
- Golfside Drive
- Emerson Park Road
NWS has forecasted the Tittabawassee River to crest at 27 feet by March 17 in the afternoon.
The following is a list of anticipated road closures given the river flood forecast:
- Bark Lane
- Soper Street
- Forest Street
- West Street Andrews, between Orchard and Eastman
- Crissy Street
- Currie Parkway
- Pine Grove and Bent Oak Drive
- Pomranky Road, behind Golf Course
- Main Street, by Historical Museum
- Whitman Drive, at Atwell Street
- St. Charles Street
- Poseyville Road
- Anne Street parking lots
- Main Street, north of University Avenue and north of Sugnet
- Harlow Street, at Sugnet
- Valley Drive
Do not drive through flooded areas and if you must travel.
Please watch for standing water over the many streets throughout the city of Midland and Midland County.
Residents are advised to obey all road closure signs and to stay clear of standing water, flooded areas, and floating debris.
Residents should take extra precaution where electrical items may be submerged.
Flooding and street closures are listed www.midland911.org. Residents can also contact Midland County 911 Emergency Management, Midland County 911, or view the city of Midland Facebook page.
