Steve Smith, also known as Red Green from the Gemini Award-winning comedy series The Red Green Show, is coming to Saginaw for his “This Could Be It” tour.
The one man show features some brand new handyman projects, advice to married guys and teenage boys, tips on getting old, and an apology to the world on behalf of all baby boomers.
There will also be contributions from Harold and a couple of other cast members, talking animals, and a final wish from Red to all of his loyal fans.
He is scheduled to be at the Dow Event Center on April 2.
Red Green’s U.S. portion of his North American tour schedule is on sale now, with more dates to be added.
The fall of 2019 Canadian tour destinations will include Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Peterborough, Ottawa, Kitchener, London, Red Deer, Victoria, Nanaimo, plus more to be added.
This might be your last opportunity to catch Red live before he takes a long look at his birth certificate and decides not to keep pushing his luck.
To purchase tickets, and for the most up-to-date tour schedule, please visit RedGreen.com/on-tour.html
