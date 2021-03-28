Today is Palm Sunday and the start of Holy Week as Christians around the world prepare for Easter Sunday.
Church services over the past year have taken on a new look during the pandemic.
Pastor Wes Morris from The Rock Church in Fenton said the demand for church is soaring.
"It's been incredibly difficult. Is what it has been. This past year has been a challenge to us in ways that we had never faced to date," Morris said. "This time has also brought to the surface that there are a lot of people looking for a message of hope."
Meeting the demand while following COVID-19 guidelines is not easy.
"I feel a huge pressure, yes," Morris said.
For Easter this year, they are moving things outside and online.
"Our whole celebration on Easter Sunday is going to be outside. We have a massive circus tent. We are encouraging people to do whatever is comfortable to them. And if they don't want to come, we are airing it online," Morris said.
This is not the first time they have moved a service outside, but it is still new, given the circumstances of the pandemic. Morris said a similar service on Christmas Eve is their guide.
"Christmas Eve helped us greatly because we kind of saw a model of how. We've done outdoor gatherings before, but we saw how to do a model of it during the pandemic season," Morris said.
One thing Morris said the pandemic has done is allowed them to expand their message to wider audiences through virtual channels.
