The lack of snow so far this winter has forced the Saints Snowmobile Club to push back their annual race.
The St. Charles club said because the ground is not frozen, and because the ice crew does not believe the track can be ready, the race scheduled for Jan. 19 has been postponed to Feb. 2.
Anyone who was pre-registered will remain pre-registered, according to the club’s Facebook page.
Pre-registration is now open until Jan. 31. The race starts at 11 a.m.
