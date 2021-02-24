The Science Behind Potholes

We’re reaching that time of year again. After a longer stretch of colder temperatures, we begin to see a few mild days reaching above freezing (32°) here and there as the calendar inches closer and closer to the beginning of Spring.
But with larger temperatures swings between peak heating in the afternoon and colder reading in the middle of the night, the pavement we drive our vehicles on begins to take a beating. Potholes begin to slowly form; one here and one there. Eventually, they can become large enough to damage the undercarriage of your vehicle or give you a flat tire.
Ever wonder why we deal with potholes on the roads every year? Here’s a look at the science behind the formation of potholes.
We start in the winter season with receiving frozen precipitation (snow, sleet, freezing rain) along with bitter cold temperatures. As we start to approach the last stretch of the winter season, we commonly will begin to observe several days of temperatures making it above freezing (32°) during the daytime hours. Any snow, ice, etc. will begin to melt and seep into ground through a crack in the pavement.
During the nighttime hours, temperatures can still fall below freezing due to sun angles and the location of Mid-Michigan. This will allow that melted water to refreeze and as a result, the ground below will expand. The pavement becomes weaker as a result.
Over time as vehicles drive over the weak pavement, it will eventually crack more and erode from the void created from the frozen expanding water.
The more thawing and freezing cycles from daytime to nighttime that occur, along with more vehicles driving over the weaker pavement, will lead to larger numbers of potholes, along with bigger potholes.
Again, due to our location and the changing of the seasons every year, this is and will always be a reoccurring problem in Michigan we'll have to deal with.
So when you see a road construction worker out patching and fixing the roads, slow down and give them plenty of room to work safely so you can get to your destination safely too.
