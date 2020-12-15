The Moderna vaccine is expected to be given the green light by the FDA within the next week.
FedEx and UPS are delivering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare facilities nationwide. Today in a briefing the Food and Drug Administration said the Moderna vaccine poses no specific safety concerns.
If given the choice between Pfizer's and Moderna's, is one better than the other?
"They are both similar in more ways than they are different," Dr. Nicholas Haddad, a professor at CMU college of medicine said.
The Moderna vaccine has a 94% effectiveness rate, while Pfizer sits at 95%. The 1% difference isn't a concern to Haddad.
"It might be rather insignificant. This is an initial study as we are studying it on more people,” Haddad said. “That difference may prove itself either not important or it might widen."
He said there are two major ways they contrast.
"The Moderna vaccine requires four weeks between two doses, whereas the Pfizer vaccine requires only three weeks between doses,” Haddad said. “Number two, the Pfizer vaccine requires deep freezing."
So far, the two vaccines mirror each other when it comes to side effects.
"Both have effect on fatigue, headache, muscle aches, all vaccines will cause some discomfort and pain and maybe redness at the site at the injection," Haddad said.
Dr. Haddad said the chance of having minor side effects is much better than getting the virus. He said both vaccines are effective.
"I will trust both of them," Haddad said.
Without any hiccups, the second vaccine option could join the Pfizer vaccine as early as next week.
