In the state of Michigan, over 5,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported, but one area in particular has seen it spread the worst.
"It's definitely taken off in the city of Detroit and kind of growing from there," said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel.
Hackel says southeastern Michigan not only has the highest total numbers of coronavirus cases in the state, but has stretched their healthcare systems to their limit.
"The hospitals are inundated," said Hackel. "They're at a point no where we're working not just with the city of Detroit, but the Detroit metropolitan area, Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, are trying to find alternative places that we can kind of take over."
One of thse places is the TCF Center, formerly known as the Cobo Center in Downtown Detroit.
There are plans to turn the convention hall into a 900-bed hospital in respond to the coronavirus.
Hackel says that situation could easily happen in other parts of the state, including in Mid-Michigan.
He's advising people to practice social distancing and follow the stay-at-home rules set in place by the Governor's office to prevent this virus from spreading any further.
"Don't add to the burden to the problem that we're seeing in hospitals right now," said Hackel. "That seems to be the biggest issue right now. And if we can flatten that curve, it puts less of a strain on the actual hospital systems right now."
