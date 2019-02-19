A local ski-shop is closing its doors after being in business for 47 years and it's hosting a huge retirement sale.
The Stable, located in Saginaw, was the only ski-shop in the Tri-cities and now it is set to close its doors.
The owner of the shop, Denny Whalen, said it is time to relax after a long run.
“Well we’ve been doing this for 47 years and I’ve actually been doing it for 50 years and it’s time to retire,” Whalen said.
In honor of the business closing they are hosting a retirement sale, and to the owner’s surprise, the community has started showing an out-pour of support.
“When we opened the door Thursday, 100 people walked in the door. It just blew me away,” Whalen said.
Whalen said the sale will last until there is nothing left.
“We’ve got snow shoes, snowboards, skis, bikes,” Whalen said. “I’m not taking the risk on the inventory and constantly worrying about the snow.”
Whalen and his wife said they plan to travel and spend more time with their family during their retirement.
“Our one son lives in Jacksonville, Florida, and two of our other kids live in Chicago so we’ll be seeing them a little more,” Whalen said.
He said he will miss the people and the trade shows, and he is happy to have the memories of a long-running and successful business.
“It’s been phenomenal over the years, it’s been really nice,” Whalen said.
