The Stable Outdoor Outfitters will soon be closing its doors for good.
The store, located at 300 S. Hamilton St. in Saginaw, announced on its Facebook page that it will be holding a sale to liquidate its inventory.
The store said it needs to sell all of its merchandise, store fixtures, furniture, and equipment.
Invitations will be sent to local customers for the store’s huge sale that starts on Thursday, Feb. 14 through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Only customers who received an invitation may attend, but can bring a guest, the store said.
The Stable has been serving the Tri-Cities for more than 47 years.
