The state released the updated numbers Sunday afternoon.
The state of Michigan now has 1,035 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Those numbers includes the new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Midland County.
The reported cases include results from commercial and clinical labs, the MDHHS said.
According to the state, three additional deaths have occurred as a result of COVID-19. Deaths were reported in Wayne, Livingston, and Macomb Counties.
As of Sunday, March 22, Genesee County now has a confirmed total of 14 cases. Saginaw County has two, and Midland County has five. Bay County has one confirmed case.
