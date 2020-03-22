The state released the updated numbers Monday afternoon.
Those numbers include seven new deaths for a combined total of 15.
According to the updated list of cases, there are 293 new cases announced since yesterday.
As of Monday, March 23, Genesee County now has a confirmed total of 23 cases. Saginaw County has two, and Midland County has five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.