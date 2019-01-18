The Whole Enchilada and Tortilla Factory will open on Midland Street in Bay City on Jan. 28.
Bay City natives and lifelong friends Gary Armendarez, Corey Fischer, and Larry Payne are the owners.
The Whole Enchilada started as a food truck more than 20 years ago and has moved to several locations around Bay City through the years.
The new expanded location at 310 E. Midland St. provides large space for more diners, parties, and family events with a full bar featuring Mexican margaritas, tequila, and specialty drinks.
The menu is made up of four generations (more than 100 years) of recipes from Gary’s mother, who was the former chef at the Fireside Lounge.
The grand opening will be Monday, Jan. 28.
There is a soft opening Friday and Saturday Jan. 25 and 26 by reservation. The hours are Monday thru Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (bar open until midnight) and Sunday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Call 989-316-1777 to make your reservation for the soft opening, or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.