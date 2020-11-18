“Theater relies on people being able to gather together,” said Amy Spadafore, Managing Director of Pit & Balcony. But with the new emergency order taking effect on Nov. 18, that won’t be the case for at least three weeks.
“It’s disheartening, it’s sad, it’s frustrating, there are a lot of emotions.”
Pit & Balcony Theatre in Saginaw reopened its doors this month, and just weeks later, it was forced to close up shop once again.
“It’s one of those things that doesn’t really get easier. Looking at a group of volunteers who have been just working for weeks and pouring their all into something and telling them that we can’t do it is really hard.”
But the show must go on. The theater was preparing for a live cabaret performance in December, to a limited audience. Now members are getting creative to still make it happen.
“This is just going to be kind of a renewal of hope and a way for us to be creative, and kind of think out of the box with the things that we do.”
Instead of canceling the show because of the statewide restrictions, performers are taking the show from the stage to the screens. Bringing it to the community virtually.
“They’re each recording themselves from their own homes singing some holiday favorites.”
It’s a script rewrite that they’re going with during the pandemic. No matter how long it lasts.
“If it lasts more than three weeks, we are prepared to make the decisions that we need to make to keep ourselves and our communities safe.”
