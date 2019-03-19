The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two dry hydrants in Isabella County’s Rolland Township have been stolen leaving the fire department without nearby access to water.
The dry hydrants were located on Blanchard Road near Britton Road and on Pleasant Valley Road near Beckley Road.
Rolland Township is on the western edge of the county and there were only two dry hydrants available to the fire department there.
Without the hydrants the Sheriff’s Office said the fire department will have to travel farther for water if there is an emergency.
The hydrants were removed sometime over the weekend and would not have been easy to move from their locations.
The Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone witnessed the thefts because it would have taken time to remove.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.
