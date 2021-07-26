When the pandemic first began and schools switched to all-virtual formats, many students with special needs had a tough time making that transition.
Now, with schools reopening this fall for in-person classes, the transition back to the classroom won’t be any easier.
“There’s several strategies that can be done. A lot of them is prep work even. Preparing some of those kiddos with either a social story, driving by and visiting the school, having a chance to do even a Zoom meeting with the teacher to put a face to a name,” said Scott Staszak, occupational therapist and owner of Game Changer Therapy Services.
After missing a lot of instruction, some students may not be performing at the level they were before they started virtual learning. Parents can do certain things to help. The key to improvement is structure.
“Some of that is maybe waking up and following a morning routine that would be very similar to that of when the school year starts. Any time we can introduce any sort of routine change gradually with the kiddos is something that we see a lot of effectiveness with,” Staszak said.
Experts say now is the time to start prepping little students who have been away from classrooms or heading to them for the first time.
“First day of school, first week of school, frequent check-ins, checking how the day is going and a lot of times you can tell those subtle cues from your kid, especially if it’s a sharp contrast and change to being able to address those anxiety-based changes that might happen,” Staszak said.
