Some of our everyday heroes are involved in the most traumatizing situations from police officers to social workers and even nurses.
“Just because we're professionals and we're working in a field that helps others doesn't make us exempt from our own healing that we have to do,” Mica Brownfield said.
Often after offering that help during the workday, it haunts them afterwards.
“It’s hard,” Brownfield said. “A lot of the times you get stuck with that same hurt and that same pain and for a lot of people in that profession it could re-trigger your own childhood memories.”
That's why Manifest Living Counseling in Saginaw Township is giving back to those who give us a helping hand and may need a listening ear through Peers with a Purpose.
The program offers six weeks of counselling to anyone in the human services field at no cost.
“That's kind of the hope with the initiative is that we can push start some people to say, ‘You know what there's no excuses,’” Brownfield said.
No excuses to get the help they need when it comes to mental health.
“When you come into your counselling sessions it’s about you and only you and everything that you have to say is validated and completely confidential,” Brownfield said.
It's the safe place for those who work tirelessly to help and protect others.
“If you don't take care of yourself it won't be long before you can't take care of others.”
