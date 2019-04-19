Do you ever get late night cravings for barbecue or smokehouse meat but, can't find a restaurant that's still open for business?
A Michigan company has developed a solution, it's a vending machine for meat.
The company is called Barrett's Smokehouse and they installed the machine this week in Kalamazoo County's Oshtemo Township.
It dispenses items including hamburgers, New York strips, beer brats and smoke pulled pork.
Barrett's Smokehouse General Manager Lauren Heath says there has been a lot of positive feedback.
The machine gets restocked every day and turns itself off if temperatures go below the recommended level for keeping the product fresh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.