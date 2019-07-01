Seems like lately you've heard us say there's a chance for rain in the forecast. But what exactly do the percentages mean and how are they determined by meteorologists? Let's explain.
The chance for precipitation usually referred to as a POP or Probability of Precipitation is misunderstood by many.
These are some common thoughts many think that aren't correct.
When using a 40% probability of rain as an example, it does not mean that 40% of Mid-Michigan will be covered by precipitation for a given time frame or that you will be seeing precipitation 40% of the time in Mid-Michigan for the given forecast time period.
If a forecast for Mid-Michigan says that there is a 40% chance of rain tomorrow, then there is a 40% chance of rain at any point tomorrow in Mid-Michigan.
Now that we know what a POP actually means, lets go over how they're determined. Determining POP's depends on a few things.
First, the amount or area of Mid-Michigan that could receive precipitation. Second, the confidence in the data and weather models we look at along with the knowledge we have about how the atmosphere works.
Explaining it more, determining the amount or area of Mid-Michigan that will see precipitation. If rain if likely only along the I-69 corridor vs rain being likely just north of the Tri-Cities.
Next is the confidence and knowledge of the data and weather models. Each model that produces data and weather patterns has its strengths and weaknesses. Knowing these can help to give more confidence to a forecast.
We combine the area covered by precipitation and the degree of confidence in precipitation from different data and weather models to determine chances for precipitation across Mid-Michigan.
Here's an example to put this explanation into perspective.
If a meteorologist was 80% certain that rain would develop across Mid-Michigan but it was only expected to cover 50% of the area, then the forecast would read "a 40% chance of rain" for Mid-Michigan.
