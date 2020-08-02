The Ogemaw Sheriff's Office has a new K9 unit named Kipp.
The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that Kipp is now certified after working hard on training in July.
The Arenac County Sheriff's Department congratulated Ogemaw on their new K9 saying that Kipp stopped into their office last fall with interest in becoming an officer.
"He stopped by our office one day to see about becoming a K9, but we told him he needed to be a good boy and finish school first. We know you are going to love having him on your team. He’s a pretty special guy," the post reads in part.
