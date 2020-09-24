A new piece of equipment is helping a local school identify possible sick students.
"It feels very safe," Mark Whelton said.
Brideport-Spaulding Community Schools Superintendent Mark Whelton talking about a new camera. He says it can check the body temperature of everyone who walks past it, dozens of people at a time.
"We have administrators as well as secretaries that get a notification,” he said. “And from that we can quietly pull the person aside and double check and make sure that the temperature is accurate."
In fact, when the TV5 reporter walked in to interview Whelton the camera alerted that his temperature was 100.6 degrees, two degrees above normal.
He had just been outside in the sun carrying equipment. Whelton did check his temperature just to be safe and he registered at 97.4.
The camera takes a pretty clear picture. Images that Whelton says will never leave the district.
"We don't release security camera information, or in this particular case temperature camera information," he said.
Whelton says these cameras cost just shy of ten thousand dollars apiece. And he says they're worth every penny.
"We looked at the cost and then we measured it out,” Whelton said. “How many years will we be using this for? And we figured at least ten years. So, it's a very low cost to ensure the safety for our students, staff, and families."
Whelton tells us the district will soon have ten of these cameras in place. He says it's important to identify those who may be running a temperature before they get inside and make others sick.
"We shouldn't bargain our children's lives and safety," he said.
