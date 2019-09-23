A community is divided after their former police chief’s job is still on hold.
“This has just divided our whole township,” said resident Kim Simons.
The turbulence in Thetford Township continues after a special board meeting on Monday, Sept. 23. The meeting was to discuss the future of suspended Police Chief, Robert Kenny.
A judge dropped embezzlement and obstruction charges against Kenny. He wants to be reinstated, but it hasn’t happened yet.
“My recommendation is that the township board take no action one way or the another until we know that an appeal is filed,” said an attorney at the meeting.
The township decided to hold off on a decision because the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to appeal the decision to drop the charges.
Kenny was accused of obtaining 3,000 pieces of military equipment and allegedly selling some and pocketing the money himself in August of 2018.
With charges being dropped and an appeal coming, residents remain divided.
“I just don’t understand their thinking,” Simons said.
“My recommendation is termination. We don’t need that crap in this town, get rid of him,” a resident said.
“If you guys get rid of him, you’re gonna get rid of a good man,” another resident said.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton told TV5 he plans to officially file that appeal against the dropped charges tomorrow.
If the appeal is accepted, it means Kenny may be back in court to face those charges again.
