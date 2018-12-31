Thetford Township Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery at a medical marijuana dispensary.
It happened on Friday afternoon, Dec. 28 at Green House Meds in Thetford Township.
A man in a black hoodie and blue gloves pointed a gun at employees demanding cash and marijuana.
He left with everything in a trash bag.
No arrests have been made at this time.
