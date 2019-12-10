As the temperatures drop and the winds make it feel even colder, it can get brutal for those waiting for the bus.
Unlike surrounding cities, bus stops throughout Saginaw typically don't have shelters for riders to escape the cold.
But one young boy is trying to change that.
In a video, Jayden Brummitt said, “Hi we're at the Aldi bus stop right now and there are no benches, nothing to keep the people warm. And this holiday season I was hoping we could help them."
It’s a call to action from 8-year-old Jayden after noticing many people standing outside at bus stops in the Saginaw area.
“I don't like it, mainly because they're carrying heavy groceries,” Jayden said. “When they're out there when it’s raining or snowing and if it’s over in winter, it’s getting even colder.”
Jayden says his feelings are a mix of sadness and anger when he sees this.
“It’s unfair,” he said. “We just want them to be, just be protected from the snow and the rain.”
Protected like the people he's seen in other areas waiting at bus stops.
“Well, when we go to Flint or Midland, they have a box basically, a bench and then an awning," Jayden said.
As a temporary fix, Jayden and his mom - Sarah Brummitt - are passing out bags filled with hats, gloves and more to help people standing in the cold.
“They're our community. I feel like we owe it to them,” Sarah said.
“We're passing out the hats and gloves, but that's not enough,” Jayden said. “Yes, a scarf and hat will do a lot but that's still just not enough.”
They're hoping to make bus stop shelters a reality for those left in the cold
“They are our community. We're supposed to help them as much as we can,” Jayden said.
If you would like to help provide shelters or donate hats and gloves, you can email Sara and Jayden at Warrior2786@yahoo.com.
