The lingering effects of historic Mid-Michigan flooding due to the failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams still haunting residents.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy discuss their initial report into the investigation of the dam failures to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
"We are hoping to have interim findings from the forensics investigation team,” Liesel Clark said. We don't have any at this point."
Clark, the director of EGLE, blamed Boyce Hydro, owners of the dams, for the hold up in announcing these interim findings.
"The timeline was a bit delayed because, as usual, Boyce didn't do what they were supposed to do," she said.
EGLE says because there were failures at both a federally regulated dam and a state-regulated dam.
Because one dam failure was likely impacted by the other, EGLE and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission agreed to establish one investigation team.
Their goal? To review all contributing factors.
In late May, FERC and EGLE directed the dams' owner, Boyce Hydro, to put together an investigation team and provide resumes to FERC and EGLE to review.
Clark tells us at first Boyce Hydro cooperated, but not for long.
"They've not hit one deadline or met one milestone that we've asked," Clark said.
Clark says that in mid-August, after numerous attempts to get Boyce Hydro to assemble an independent investigation team, EGLE and FERC pushed forward on their own. Assembling a five-member team that will be given the ability to define their own scope of work and resources necessary to complete a thorough review.
They say this would be an independent team, with no direction taken from Boyce, FERC, EGLE, or any other outside agency.
The team expects that the investigation will take about 12-18 months. Clark tells us findings from the investigation will be made public as soon as they are available.
"When we get them, we're happy to share them,” Clark said.
