Three individuals were caught on camera walking across Jenny and Warner Street after breaking into cars in Bay City.
As the video goes on, security footage shows one of the men up to no good and attempting to break into one of the vehicles seen in the video.
“Yesterday, we had a little crime spree and that’s what it was, some juveniles breaking into cars,” said Bay City’s Public Safety Director, Michael Cecchini.
Cecchini said he’s heard about these car thefts and explains that action has already been taken to find them.
He credits those who took footage with their home security cameras and shared it. He said that allowed for a better start to their investigation.
“Those devices actually help us get leads and clear a lot of crime. So just keep that in mind, the camera that people have on their front doors or elsewhere on their house do help us out,” Cecchini said.
Cecchini said he’s not aware of any valuables that were stolen from the vehicle. But he said if you have any expensive items in your vehicle, take them inside.
“People need to remember if you can park in your driveway or garage, do so. If you have to park on the street, make sure your vehicle is less enticing by putting valuables in the trunk and no valuables visible to people walking by,” Cecchini said.
